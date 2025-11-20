Braves Among 8 Teams on World Series MVP's No-Trade List

If the Atlanta Braves wish to make a move for a big-time shortstop, it could require getting approval from the player himself. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Braves are among the eight teams on Corey Seager's no-trade list.

Apart from the big bat, what makes Seager intriguing for the Braves is their desire to increase payroll, while the Rangers are looking to cut back. However, this specific option faces a roadblock. It's nothing insurmountable, per se, Seager would just have to agree to lift his no-trade clause.

The five-time All-Star is owed $186 million over the next six years ($31 million). The Braves would likely be willing to take on much of that salary given what they would receive in return. The Rangers agreeing to retain some of it would also be likely.

Being on a no-trade list doesn't necessarily mean that a player has zero desire to play for a certain team. It can mean that, but that isn't a full-stop conclusion. These clauses are there to help ensure that a player has say in where he goes.

For example, Seager could be very interested in going to Atlanta in the right situation. That's likely the case for the other seven teams, some of which are likley also typical contenders. When they teams are part of your no-trade clause, Seager is able to pick which team he would rather go at the time trade talks are happening.

A previous report from Rosenthal indicated that the Rangers, while looking to cut payroll, would not trade Seager nor Jacob DeGrom and Nathan Eovaldi. That might have changed. It could also make him a non-option from the jump. It's unclear.

Right now, barring another move, the most likely starting shortstop for the Braves is Mauricio Dubón. They acquired him in a trade with the Astros on Wednesday night in exchange for Nick Allen. General manager Alex Anthopoulos is open to him being the shortstop, but the goal still seems to be to get some more rock-solid.

The door, for now, is still open for the Braves to re-sign Ha-Seong Kim, who declined his player option earlier this month. Rosenthal indicated that Bo Bichette is a non-option. His defense at the shortstop position is so poor that teams don't see him as an option at the position. If the Braves are going to spend money, they might not be in a better spot, even with the added offense.

Overall, there is the opinion that looking for a bat specifically at shortstop won't make or break their postseason chances. It wouldn't hurt it, though. Dubón is still an upgrade of sorts, but that is in comparison to Allen. However, if they can improve their offense elsewhere, such as getting a good designated hitter in the lineup, that will help offset it.

Even then, they still need certain bats to either bounce back, such as Ozzie Albies, or even just be available, such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jurickson Profar, or both, such as Austin Riley. That will go a long way to improving their fortunes, along with some key additions.

