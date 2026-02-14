Braves Ozzie Albies Makes Classroom's Day with Gift and Lesson

Sometimes, you have the chance to create long-lasting, happy memories for the next generation. Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies toom that chance and went all out.

According to an Instagram post from his wife, Andreia, he had the chance to share his love for fish with an entire elementary school class.

The kids at Lockheed Elementary in Marietta, Ga., wrote to him, simply asking for a recommendation on which fish to get. Just writing back would have been enough to get the kids excited. Instead, he took the opportunity to come to the classroom, set up the fish and educate kids on how to take care of it.

The finished product was a SpongeBob-themed fish tank with two pineapples, a little Spongebob figuring sticking his head out of the sand, a Patrick, a sunken ship and cartoonish-looking coral. He went step by step and had the kids help him each step of the way.

A goldfish named Sandy, which is in line with the theme of the tank, now calls the classroom home.

Yes, Sandy is a squirrel in the show. Let's just let the kids have fun.

For context of how we got here, Albies is a big fish guy. He has a 10,000-gallon pool of fish in his house. His passion started back in Curaçao, where he grew up, getting to interact with all the fish his grandfather had. Curaçao is also an island in the tropics, so a lot of cool fish are swimming around, too.

He is so into fish that he set up a camera that lets him check in on his fish from anywhere. He also swims with his fish, which he took the opportunity to do during the recent winter storms.

When stuck at home, you might well hang out with your pets. Speaking of that experience, he posted it to his personal fish account. Yup, that's right. Forget your friend's account for their dog. Albies has one for his school of fish. It has over 42,000 followers, so many have gotten invested in them.

One thing is for sure: there is a whole classroom that is now invested too. Not all are going to become fish fans, but some likely will. That's usually how it goes. Some might already own fish, and they get to experience them both at home and away.

It's a fun memory that they'll smile about years from now. How many can say a Major League Baseball player came to their class and built a fish tank? Odds are not many.

