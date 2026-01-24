One Braves Prospect Moves Up, Another Moves Down in Top-100 List

Once again, two of the Atlanta Braves' top prospects represent the organization in MLB.com's latest top-100 prospect list. Left-hander Cam Caminiti and right-hander JR Ritchie remained the two prospects worthy of cracking the list.

However, one got more love than the other on this list. Caminiti bumped up, now ranked 68th on the list. He ranked No. 72 on the final 2025 list. However, Ritchie slid down from No. 86 to No. 90. Both are incremental moves over, but they both still went in opposite directions.

Perhaps, for Ritchie, there is a potential argument that other players moved up, and not that he moved down. Evidence for that argument is that his expectations remain the same for this upcoming season. That expectation is that he will reach the majors before the season's end.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

Across 26 starts during the minor league season, Ritchie had a 2.64 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 140 innings. His showing in Triple-A was promising with a 3.02 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP across 59 2/3 innings in 11 starts.

He’ll enter the 2026 season at 22 years old. It’s still a young age to be poised to join the Braves, only making his rise more impressive. It will likely come in a fill-in role, at least to start. The Braves plan to add this offseason, and four rotation spots are considered filled.

Meanwhile, Caminiti is poised to at least move up the minor league ranks a bit. He's not going to reach the majors. He finished last season, his first full MLB season, with Single-A Augusta. At the very least, it's realistic that he'll get to High-A or maybe even Double-A. Ritchie moved all the way up to Triple-A last season, but he had a one-level head start and is also a bit older now.

Caminiti, being on the younger side, can move a little slower. That's, unless he had a big year as Ritchie did. Then, he's going to catapult his way up through the minor leagues. Along with being in the top-100 prospects list and topping the Braves prospect list, Caminiti is ranked among the top-10 left-handed prospects. He just made his way onto that list at No. 10.

He finished the season with a 2.08 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, a .210 BAA and 75 strikeouts (12 K/9) in 56 1/3 innings pitched. It's hard to have asked for more out of the 19-year-old left-hander. His first full year - and yes, it can count as such, even if he started late - was nothing short of a success.

Caminiti had to take the time to stretch out, but he's gotten his pitch count into the 90s and is now getting deep enough into games to give what is considered a starting pitcher's workload.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI