Braves Reveal Next Steps for Spencer Strider, Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves have plans set up for two of their All-Stars, Spencer Strider and Sean Murphy, as they work their way back from injuries. Manager Walt Weiss said that Strider would travel with the team to continue his work, while Murphy will get work in up at High-A Rome.

Strider is expected to continue to throw bullpens during the road trip. Murphy will play a sim game. The idea is that he'll get a feel for in-game action ahead of a rehab assignment while still having a more controlled environment.

Weiss wasn't big on giving out any time tables, but when asked if the early April target for a rehab assignment was still in the cards, he said it was reasonable. He has resumed all baseball activities. Earlier on Monday, he was doing baserunning drills, got work in wearing catcher gear and took batting practice with the team.

Murphy ended his season early last season had his hip gave out, and he required surgery to repair it. It was known early on that he would miss the start of the regular season, but when he would return has shifted a bit. He was supposed to be back in May, and now, he could be back in late April.

When healthy, he can bring a power bat to the lineup, and that was evident with his performance last season. His production suffered once he was trying to play hurt.

Strider is recovering from an oblique strain, while Murphy continued to recover from his hip surgery. It's to be determined if he will need a rehab assignment. Weiss said on Sunday that his timetable is dependent on how much he has deconditioned while getting healthy.

The Braves scratched Strider from his final spring training start last week. He continues to battle injures. He's missed significant time the past two seasons. He was out for the year after two starts in 2024 due to a UCL injury that required a brace to be put in. Last year, he missed the start of the season recoverying from the same injury, but missed some more time with a hamstring injury.

In 23 starts, he pitched to a 4.45 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.

The Braves open their series with the Athletics on Monday. Bryce Elder is on the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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