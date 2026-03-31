Braves Settle on Fifth Starter to Begin 2026 Season

The Atlanta Braves have determined who will get the start the fifth time through the rotation to start the 2026 season. Manager Walt Weiss said after Monday's 4-0 win over the Athletics that left-hander Jose Suarez will be on the bump.

Heading into Monday's game, it was between him and Martín Pérez, who was brought up from Triple-A earlier in the day. Weiss said it would come down to how the game played out on Monday. One of them may have had to be used in a long-relief role.

Ultimately, neither was used, leaving no indication of who it could be heading into the start, unless stated.

While calling up Pérez would have made for a strong indicator that he would start, there's logic to choosing Suarez. He was a little more stretched out to begin the season. In his last spring start, he got to the sixth inning, and his pitch count was up to 75.

For contrast, Pérez was up to 64 pitches and hadn't pitched more than four innings. He still makes for a relief option. With Fuentes sent down, the Braves need someone who can pick up innings in case they need to give the bullpen a rest, or if a starter gets run out of a game early.

Suarez had a 3.38 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 16 innings pitched over four appearances in spring training. He secured a spot on the active roster late in spring training as the pitching staff was finalized.

He's out of options. They might as well see if he can give the team innings. He was already tendered a contract, designated for assignment, and then picked back up off waivers. If they have to risk having him be picked back up, it might as well come after he actually gets tested. Suarez really only needs to buy them time until Spencer Strider gets healthy, whenever that may be.

The Braves had him up a couple of times last season after he was acquired in a trade with the Angels for Ian Anderson. He had a 1.86 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP across seven appearances, one of which was a start late in the season.

The Braves look to pick up another series win when they face the A's again on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

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