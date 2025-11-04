ESPN Ranks Braves Middle of Pack in Early 2026 Power Rankings
Expectations for the Atlanta Braves have taken a step back heading into the offseason. ESPN released a way-too-early power ranking, and the Braves were 14th. For what it's worth, it's a boost from the 21st ranking they had to end the regular season.
The starting rotation is expected to look better in 2026, just by virtue of getting healthier. However, the offense had another poor showing, and that became a major point of concern. Another issue that stood out was the potential loss of designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias in free agency.
These rankings were made on Sunday as a day-after-the-World Series thought. This was done before Ha-Seong Kim officially opted out and before Walt Weiss was named the manager. How these could impact the power rankings is unknown yet.
All that being said, anyone who followed the Braves last season shouldn't be surprised by the sticking points. Key contributors at the plate had inconsistent seasons. Their dominant closer could be gone. While there is a hole at DH, Ozuna was a liability for most of the season. Ozuna represents two problems the Braves face.
Ultimately, the power rankings have no impact on the team or its implications for the season. What it comes down to is the expectations for the team. When the Braves were winning the division and competing for the World Series, they were higher up in the power rankings. Since they took a significant step back, so did their standing.
In a way, a middle-of-the-pack ranking also reflects that they aren't being ruled out entirely yet. There is an acknowledgment that there was some bad luck, particularly on the pitching side.
A healthier rotation would have likely helped this team squeak into the postseason at the last minute. Given that 83 wins were enough to get a team into the postseason in 2025, an extra win here and there would have been enough to make a difference. If the Braves could also find a way to get that extra big hit or two that they couldn't get last year, that would go a long way as well.
There is an entire offseason of moves to be made that can shift the outlook of a season that is still months away. What they do in that time could move the needle, either in the right direction or sink the outlook further.