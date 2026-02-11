Latest Robert Suarez Update Allows One Sigh of Relief for Braves

The Atlanta Braves had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at them yesterday. However, they dodge at least one issue in the long run. According to multiple reports, Robert Suarez has made it to North Port for spring training.

He was absent on Tuesday due to a visa issue, but that appears to have been resolved. Following workouts on Tuesday, manager Walt Weiss indicated that this issue wouldn't last long. He was expected to be in soon. Turns out it was as soon as the following morning.

Suarez signed with the Braves back in December for three years, $45 million. He's coming off his second consecutive All-Star season, where he was the closer for the San Diego Padres.

“I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done to contribute whatever, which way to hit it with the more literal translation to drop it in my little grain of sand in the effort to help the team win in any which way,” he said in December via Baseball Player Relations Director Franco García, translating.

In 135 apperances over those two seasons, he pitched to a 2.87 ERA, 146 ERA+, racked up 76 saves, had a 0.97 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched. His 40 saves last season led the National League.

With certainty with their setup man, Joe Jimenez, who is back on the 60-day injured list, they made the move to pick up a rock-solid option to pair up with closer Raisel Iglesias. The latter re-signed this offseason to a one-year, $16 million deal.

To help bolster the bullpen, they re-signed Tyler Kinley to a one-year deal with a club option. He's guaranteed $5.5 million, but he can make up to $8.5 million if the option is picked up.

One issue is officially behind them, but there are few that remain. They need to address the starting rotation after Spencer Schwellenbach went down with another elbow injury. Sean Murphy is still working his way back from a hip injury, so they have to determine the backup catcher for Drake Baldwin.

It's early. All of this will be sorted out. However, they certainly have plenty added on to an already full plate from the jump.

