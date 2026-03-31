New Braves City Connect Jerseys Bring TBS Flare to BravesVision Era

Not before long, the Atlanta Braves will be taking the field with a new look. Shortly after they were leaked on social media, the team released a video that officially revealed new City Connect Nike uniforms.

When the signal reached farther than ever before,

Atlanta’s team…became America’s Team.



Arriving April 9th at @BravesRetail 😎 pic.twitter.com/NAlNda8vuy — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 31, 2026

The release video paid tribute to the era of when the Braves were aired across the country on TBS. It's fitting with both the 60th anniversary and the new BravesVision launching this year that they went this route.

The new uniforms feature a baby blue jersey with Atlanta across the chest in white script and a red outline. The jersey has blue and red piping on the sleeves and collar that resembles the old jerseys from the 1980s that Dale Murphy would have worn. Those uniforms were blue and white. However, it's logical that they brought red into the mix.

The pants are white with red and blue piping down the sides of the legs. The number on the back is white with a red outline, but the number on the front is a solid, darker shade of blue that contrasts with the baby blue. The cap has a white lowercase A on it.

There is an ATL patch on the sleeve that looks similar to the old TBS logo. The new era of TV after the death of the regional sports network means doing everything they can to bring back the nostalgia of the pre-regional sports network era. The arrival of BravesVision means honoring the Braves Station.

Frankly, because of the white pants, it looks like an 80s version of last season's home run derby jersey more than anything, but you can clearly see where the inspirations lie. To be fair, the Braves just hosted the All-Star Game last summer. It is part of the history, but that likely wasn't what they were going for at all.

It is for sale on April 9. That could be when they wear the uniforms for the first time, but it wasn't specified.

These jerseys will replace the long-standing City Connects that featured the "For the A" slogan on them. Those were meant to resemble the uniforms from the 1970s, when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time list. The Braves unveiled those uniforms back in 2023.

Many got their first look at these new uniforms when they appeared online early Tuesday morning. A fan posted them, and they were reposted by Jomboy Media.

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