What You Need to Know for Braves Spring Training Schedule

The Atlanta Braves have marked when they're set to head down for Spring Training on their calendars. According to 92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley, pitchers and catchers are set to report on Feb. 9 with workouts starting the following day. Full-squad workouts will begin on Feb. 15.

Actual Spring Training games, which have already been announced, will begin on Feb. 21 in Port Charlotte against the Tampa Bay Rays. The first home game in North Port will be played the following day.

Baseball's return is starting to feel a little more real now. With the dates set, players will be ramping up in less than 30 days. This will be the seventh year the Braves are spring training down in North Port. They moved to CoolToday Park in 2019 after over 20 years of being up at Disney World in the Wide World of Sports Complex.

During that time, we'll see the roster further take shape. We'll get the chance to see prospects in action as well as seeing how the rehab of some key players are going. This is a time of year where some players will be vying for any open spots on the team.

If there are any surprise standouts during Spring Training games, there is a chance they could make the jump to the active roster. It's also the first showcase or new additions. For example, it'll be the first time we see Mike Yastrzemski and Robert Suarez seeing live action in Braves uniforms.

Spring Training games will run through March 24, which is also the last home game on the Grapefruit League docket. There is only one split-squad game on the schedule this season. On March 1, they'll send a squad to Fort Myers to play the Twins, while another squad hosts the Rays.

Other key dates include a game against the Colombian National Team head of the World Baseball Classic in North Port on March 4. On March 21, while the Braves are playing the Red Sox in Fort Myers, there will also be a prospect showcase game against the Yankees in Tampa, officially known as the Spring Breakout.

Teams that the Braves will see during Spring Training include all five American League East team, the Phillies, the Pirates, the Twins and the Tigers.

Once Spring Training wraps up, the Braves will head back to Atlanta to host the Royals for opening day on March 27.

