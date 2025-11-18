Reliable, Healthy Starting Pitchers Braves Should Target on Trade Market

Starting pitching is a high priority for the Atlanta Braves heading into the winter. While ideal targets are the big-time free agents, all options need to be open. Some quality options that are still out that could come with a lower price tag on the trade market.

A lower price tag means that the Braves can made more additions at other positions (shortstop, bullpen) while also increasing payroll. For that reason, it makes sense to explore these options.

Brady Singer (Cincinnati Reds)

The Reds acquired Singer last offseason in a deal with the Royals, and he's already a candidate to be on the move again. He's expected to make around $13 million next season, which the Reds might be inclined to get off the books.

For the Braves, this is in a very reasonable price range, and the one year of guaranteed control could keep the cost of trade down.

Singer has made 32 starts the last two seasons, and is good for about 170 innings in a season. He posted a 4.03 ERA last season. The advanced stats see him as an above average arm, but reliability is the his biggest asset to a Braves team that's lacked it the last couple seasons.

Joe Ryan (Minnesota Twins)

Ryan is a candidate who falls under the category of mostly healthy. He made 30 starts for the first time in 2025. He's had at least one stint on the injured list each season that he's been a full-time starting pitcher.

Apart from 2024, he's made at least 27 starts over the last four seasons. There is a chance his current health is better compared to previous years. Last season built some confidence that he can be a healthier addition to the rotation.

He's coming off an all-star campaign, which would up the price tag a bit. However, the Twins are expected to trade at least one of their top two starters (Ryan or Pablo Lopez). They're in seller mode, and a buyer could use that to their advantage to keep the return reasonable.

Sonny Gray (St. Louis Cardinals)

Chatter over Gray is nothing new. There is a piece on Atlanta Braves on SI discussing him already. But if we're looking at healthy and reliable options, he needs to be circled back to.

He's had at least 30 starts and clocked 180 innings in two of the last three seasons. When he didn't, he made 28 starts and had 166 1/3 innings pitched. He's given quality innings with a 3.63 ERA over those three seasons.

Gray comes with a high salary, but salary retention can be negotiated with the right pieces in return. Another veteran arm with a respectable amount of postseason experience (3.26 ERA in six starts) would make for a nice edition to the staff.

