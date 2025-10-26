Breakout All-Star Reaching Free Agency, Realistic DH Option for Braves?
The Atlanta Braves will enter the offseason looking to bolster the lineup after an overall anemic showing in 2025. One of the potential spots in the order that could need a new bat is the designated hitter position.
While it's not unfeasible that Marcell Ozuna could return, he is set to be a free agent. Other options will likely need to be assessed. One could be a first baseman/designated hitter option who made his first all-star team back in July, Ryan O'Hearn.
Welcome to Atlanta Braves on SI's offseason series, "Realistic Option for Braves?" where we evaluate if a free agent could realistically choose Atlanta this winter.
He represented the Orioles in the All-Star Game, then became a trade deadline pickup for the Padres. It was the first time being selected for the Midsummer Classic as the starting DH. He batted .281 with an .803 OPS, and a career high 17 home runs and 63 RBIs.
His production slowed somewhat in the second half of the season. However, his numbers have been consistent over the last three seasons (.277 average, .788 OPS, 122 OPS+) gives confidence in the production the Braves can get out of him.
Of the 144 games he played, 50 were at the DH position. He batted in that spot enough that he is more than just a fill-in option. Since Matt Olson is the permanent first baseman, O'Hearn would be a designated hitter. He could potentially fill in the outfield, though that position has its share of options as well.
According to Spotrac, his contract value is set at $11.5 million with a length of two years. Since he recently turned 32, it's a realistic contract that the Braves could give out. Two years or one year with an option would be reasonable. He's also not a Scott Boras client, which helps his case to come to Atlanta.
This option would get the position a few years younger (Ozuna will be 36 years old next season). It would also get a little more affordable with Ozuna coming off a contract that paid him $16 million per season.
While the first couple of names assessed in this series haven't had a verdict in favor of the Braves, this one certainly does. While there are no rumors at this time, this is a hypothetical that could happen and would make sense to pursue come the weekend.