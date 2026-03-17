What Representing Venezuela Means for Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr.

The final battle of the World Baseball Classic is set. Venezuela took down Italy 4-2 in the semifinal Monday night to set up a matchup with Team USA. En route to this moment, Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. played a big role in the win.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, with Italy leading 2-1, Acuña legged out a game-tying single. This helped spark a two-out rally that ultimately put Venezuela on top and had them bound for the championship game.

As Venezuela clinched, Acuña could be seen taking it in as the emotions swelled. It wasn't a hyped moment, per se. It was pure, raw emotion.

An unbelievable moment for Ronald Acuña Jr. and Team Venezuela ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3wJT6JrPV0 — MLB (@MLB) March 17, 2026

Knowing what he gets to do while representing his country. There's nothing in this world that can top it.

“This moment, I would rank it No. 1 in my career. I love the Atlanta Braves, but before the Braves, I was born in Venezuela, and it’s where I come from," Acuña said after the game.

This is someone who has an MVP and multiple All-Star appearances. He has a strong resume of moments that can be stacked up. This still takes the cake.

Through six games of the WBC, Acuña is batting .263 with a .979 OPS, two home runs, four RBIs and two stolen bases. He's had other big moments in the tournament already. In the upset win over the defending WBC champions, Japan, he hit a lead-off home run on the second pitch of the game.

RONALD ACUÑA JR. LEAVES THE YARD



WHAT A START FOR TEAM VENEZUELA 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJ1v2nq7dN — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2026

It's the first time Venezuela, despite being a powerhouse in baseball, will play in the championship game. Before this edition of the tournament, they had reached the semifinals only once. They're taking the opportunity and making it count.

It has to be that much more special for Acuña since he wouldn't have been able to do this a year ago. He was still recovering from his second ACL surgery at this time last season. It shows how much can change in that time. You can get fully healthy and go all out to play for those who matter most to you.

The championship game will be held on Tuesday. Nolan McLean is on the bump for Team USA, while Eduardo Rodriguez is on the mound for Team Venezuela. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

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