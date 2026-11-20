A fun part about this point in the offseason is seeing what crazy trades could come about. Likely nobody expected the Rockies to acquire Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the White Sox, right after the Mariners threw the Royals the kitchen sink for Maikel Garcia.

Anything can happen. Something could have you make a double take on a phone notification at any time.

Maybe the Atlanta Braves would be open to some chaos as well. General manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos expressed some willingness when he was on 680 The Fan on Thursday. When he was asked if any Braves player was untouchable for a trade, he gave a clear answer.

"No," he blunty said when asked on 680 The Fan's Kincade & Chernoff.

Anthopoulos felt that there is no reason to not hear out a potential offer.

"I would rather people ask, no matter how difficult or how expensive a player might seem. I want the conversation. You never know where it could lead. It also gives me the opportunity to ask for another great player back."

Don't React to Anthopoulos' Comment Just Yet

Take a step back and take a deep breath.

Many can hear this quote and wonder what it means for a player such as Ronald Acuña Jr. After all, earlier this month, Anthopoulos made it clear that the right fielder isn't going anywhere.

That is likely still true.

There is a difference between having the phone line available and actually trying to trade a player. Basically, he's encouraging other teams to try to change his mind. There's no harm in that.

Let's say, hypothetically, the Yankees call and offer Cam Schlittler and Aaron Judge for Acuña. That would never happen, but that's an offer that would have Acuña leaving Atlanta. Most offers that come the Braves' way likely won't be remotely good enough.

In a sense, a player doesn't have to be 100% untouchable for him to be essentially safe from a trade.

If the Braves actually trade one of their top players, we can circle back to the answer he gave. His decision to have fun with a question won't mean much until the Braves embrace the chaos of the offseason. Even if they do, they can likely take part without moving anybody major.

Chris Sale came over in exchange for Vaughn Grissom. That caused a stir with a one-for-one swap involving a prospect and a pitcher that most thought was done for (or so you thought). You never know what may (or may not) come about.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Braves on SI newsletter for the latest news