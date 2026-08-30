One Month to Postseason, Martín Pérez Remains Crucial to Braves

Martín Pérez was back on the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday and delivered once again. He tossed 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball as the team rallied to win 2-1 against the Colorado Rockies.

It marked the fourth time in six August starts that he allowed one run or fewer. This late in the season, he managed to give the team his best baseball. While a key story for this season has been his return to form after a 2025 season impacted by injury, he attributed this success to his headspace.

"We all know this game is more mental than physical, but especially in the last few months, your mind starts playing different," he said after his start. "But to me, that's my focus right now: Just trying to get ready to go out there doing what I've been doing and then give a chance to make it to win."

With how important he's been to the Braves this season, it's almost hard to remember that he was orginally brought on via a minor league contract over the offseason. It may be even harder to remember that he was designated for assignment a week into the regular season in the name of a fresh arm.

By now, that decision would be unthinkable. A lot had to go wrong for him to help things go right for the team, but he proved to be ready when he was in the right place at the right time.

However, Pérez almost didn't give himself that opportunity. After last season, he was debating retirement. In 2025, he sustained both an elbow and a shoulder injury. He only mustered 56 innings with the Chicago White Sox in total.

Pitching with the pain was understandably difficult. If it continued, he was going to call it a career. His wife gave him words that stuck with him enough to give a contract with the Braves a try.

"She told me if you come out from baseball, you to come from the front door," he said. "And when I hear that from my wife, she's right. I'm going to try it. If I feel good, I'm just going to keep doing it."

Now, he feels good enough where he feels he could pitch another five years.

The mentality hasn't changed much, but he attributed where his focus goes in his preperation. There is more focus on the days before and after he pitches.

"Because when you go in to pitch, it's not time to think," he said. "You're already prepared."

Whether it's been as a starting pitcher or reliever out of the bullpen, he's come out ready to do his job for his team. The health, the preparation, the mentality, it's all translated to a 3.05 ERA across 26 appearances this season.

As other pitchers have struggled or battled injuries all season, he's remained a consistent, effective presense virtually all season. Since April 17, the Braves are 14-9 in games he took the mound. During this run in August, they're 4-2.

Continuity in the rotation has been tough to sustain. It's not quite to the level of 2025, and the success the team has had reflects that, but the injuries have been troubling them since they reported to spring training. Not having Pérez to turn to once through the rotation could have had massive implications for the season.

Some may have been frustrated early on that he was the choice over picking up a different free agent. Now, he's been one of those saving graces. Most will look at the metrics and say the luck should have run out. Instead, he's beaten those odds and kept going.

Less than 30 days from now, the regular season will come to an end. Deciding who will start postseason games will be made in about a month's time. Right now, Pérez is someone who has earned a chance to be one of those starters. That may be his only real test left.

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