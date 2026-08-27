Ha-Seong Kim's Hard Work Rewarded as Braves Walk-Off Dodgers

Just like that, the moment everyone expected arrived. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim delivered off the bench for the Atlanta Braves to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-5.

The stage was set in cinematic fashion. There was no designated hitter, so manager Walt Weiss had to go to the bench for a bat in place of reliever Victor Mederos. It was between Kim and Dominic Smith, who has also had a heroic moment this season. Weiss opted for the matchup with the right-handed hitter against the lefty pitcher.

He knew the chance could be coming, so he started to get ready for the potential call.

"I knew that I warming up in the cage, and I knew that a lefty was coming up, so I was just putting the work in the cage, and it worked out pretty well," Kim said via his interpreter, David Lee.

Before the walk-off, Kim hadn't had a hit since June 3. His last at-bat was Aug. 15. His adversities began before spring training even started, when he had to have surgery on his right middle finger. After that, he had his struggles at the plate, with another stint on the injured list, on the way to reaching this point.

If there was a chance to prove he was due, that was the perfect moment.

"I'm definitely grateful," he said, via Lee. "And we really have a great group of guys in the clubhouse, and of course, in a baseball season, there's going to be lows, and I feel like this year is showing that for me, but I feel like if I continue to put the work in, baseball is going to continue, and I'm going to find my upswing."

For Kim, it likely means more knowing as well that many have questioned by he has stuck around to this point. Other shortstops have already come and gone. Even without much playing time, he's still here.

Credit where it's due, his focus remained on trying to get back to form. He kept putting the work in and tuned out the noise.

"I mean, he never pouted," manager Walt Weiss said. "He's been working his ass off and gets a moment that is just poetic justice for that to happen. So, really happy for him."

What it means for Kim going forward is a wait-and-see. However, after that big hit, he's earned at least a chance to get back in the lineup for a least a game. There's intrigue in seeing if this jump-starts another solid September. As the Braves as a team work to correct course after a tough few weeks, it could be coming at the best time possible.

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