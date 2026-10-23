Potential Answer to Braves Shortstop Dilemma Emerging via Trade Market

It’s not even November, and the discussion of the Atlanta Braves needing a shortstop has already come up multiple times. We’ll probably run out of fresh ways to say it by Thanksgiving.

Ways to describe the issue might be as limited as the free-agent market for shortstops, but a potential trade option could be developing.

According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, the Marlins are willing to consider offers for both middle infielders, Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards.

This could open the door for the Braves to make a splash and solve their dilemma at shortstop. If we're looking at the most recent season and latest defensive success, then the solution is to pursue Lopez over Edwards.

Lopez had a breakout season for the Marlins in 2026. The 28-year-old batted .305 with a .786 OPS and 52 extra-base hits. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and he led all of baseball with 191 hits.

For a shortstop, those are some of the best numbers you’ll get at the plate. He provided a consistent contact bat to the lineup to help move the line, and while he’s not a power threat per se, he’s a threat for extra-bases.

Further metrics back up that Lopez is a ballplayer who can bring valuable tools to the table.

According to Baseball Savant, he was in the 96th percentile for baserunning value and in the 95th percentile for fielding value. He also posted a +14 outs above average (OAA), which put him in the 98th percentile.

The only concern for him playing shortstop in particular is that he doesn’t have the arm strength. He was in the 38th percentile for that tool. Where he makes up for what Mauricio Dubón lacks, neither has much pop, and Dubón has the better arm strength.

However, both could coexist. If the Braves hypothetically re-sign Dubón and trade for Lopez, Dubón could see more action in left field. There could be times when Lopez moves to second base when Ozzie Albies gets a day off, and both Lopez and Dubón play the middle infield.

Lopez also would provide a long-term solution. He only has three years of service time until his belt, so he would come with arbitration years. That means the cost is much lower than pursuing a shortstop in free agency, which is already pretty thin.

The outfield position is a bit deeper in free agency, making it more of a viable option for the Braves to explore.

While this whole rundown of how he could benefit the Braves has been given, there’s still the question of how realistic this is. Keep in mind, the Marlins are keeping the door open for a trade, but it’s clear it would have to be the right move. They’re reportedly “willing” to trade these infielders. It’s not an active pursuit of a deal.

Don’t expect it. There aren’t even any rumors out there. However, it’s an acquisition that would make sens for them.

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