Remaining Possible Postseason Opponents for Braves Wild Card Series

Game 162 has arrived. By the end of Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will know who is coming their way for the National League Wild Card Series.

Since the last check in, two teams have had their postseason fates determined. The San Diego Padres' win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night secured them the first wild card. With 90 wins, nobody else can catch them.

Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies' loss to the Tampa Bay Rays handed the Chicago Cubs the second wild card via a tiebreaker. The Cubs will head to San Diego to play the Padres in the Wild Card Series. That same loss put the Phillies on the brink of elimination.

While the loss to the Padres didn't help their chances, the Diamondbacks can still leapfrog the Phillies via a tiebreaker. At Game 162, nothing is locked up yet.

How Can Things Still Shake Out?

At this point, it's pretty simple. If the Phillies win, they're in the postseason, and they're heading to Atlanta. If they lose, the Diamondbacks can swoop in.

In that scenario, a Diamondbacks win would send them to Atlanta and send the Phillies to the couch.

Even if the Phillies lose to the Rays on Sunday, if the Diamondbacks lose, the Phillies head to Atlanta.

When Do the Games Start?

Phillies play the Rays at 3:05 p.m. EDT, and the Diamondbacks play the Padres at 3:10 p.m. EDT.

The Braves, in case you're still looking to watch that as well, is also at 3:10 p.m.

Do We Know When Postseason Games Start?

This is a yes and no answer. Yes for dates. At the time of this article's publication, not for first pitch times.

We only know that Game 1 of every series will be on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Two postseason spots still need to be decided, and then that will likely be announced.

Along with the Phillies and Diamondbacks, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are fighting to see who will win the American League West. According to MLB.com, the Astros hold a tiebreaker.

Which teams get in naturally influences television timeslots, so we have to wait.

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