Four Teams Braves Could Still Face in NL Wild Card Series

The Atlanta Braves are bound for the postseason and will host a team for the National League Wild Card Series starting on Tuesday. It's a vague statement, but that's the information we have at hand.

Heading into Saturday, with two games remaining in the regular season, we still have no clue who is bound for Atlanta. It's down to four potential candidates. Two are at least locked into the postseason. Another two have to see who is the last one in.

Whoever finishes as the third wild card team would play in Atlanta.

Let's take a look at the situation at hand to see who is left and what could play out to determine who the Braves play.

Who is Left? Situation if Postseason Started Today

The Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks are the remaining potential opponents. The first three are the ones who are above the playoff line heading into Saturday morning.

If the playoffs started today, the Phillies would be the Braves' opponent.

What It Takes for Each Team to Play Braves

Let's lead off with what happens if three current teams above the postseason line tie. It can still happen if everyone wins 89 games. Diamondbacks can win up to 88 games. They'd be out in this situation.

In this scenario, the order would be Cubs, Phillies and Padres. The Cubs have a tiebreaker over the Phillies, and the Phillies have a tiebreaker over the Padres. This is how it would play out. The Padres would be bound for Atlanta.

However, if the Padres win one more game, they clinch the first wild card. They're actually the least likely to play in Atlanta.

That leaves the Cubs and Phillies. If the Cubs win one more, they clinch the second wild card due to the aforementioned tiebreaker over the Phillies. In this scenario, the Phillies are bound for Atlanta.

So, the only way the Cubs head to Atlanta is if they lose, the Padres win one more game and the Phillies win out.

One scenario still remains even if the Cubs and Padres each get one more win and lock in their spots.

The Diamondbacks have a tiebreaker over the Phillies, and they're separated by a game. Unless the Phillies win their last two games, they run the risk of elimination. If the Diamondbacks either finish ahead of the Phillies or tie them, then they head to Atlanta, and the Phillies head to the couch.

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