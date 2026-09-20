Braves Capture Division Title, Rival Could Be Postseason Opponent

Time to roll out the plastic on the walls, break out the goggles and pop the champagne. With their 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves are officially back on top of the National League East.

THE ATLANTA BRAVES ARE 2026 NL EAST CHAMPIONS!#BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/Ch05l0Gl0q — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 20, 2026

It's their first division title since 2023, and their seventh over the last nine seasons. It's their 24th division title overall, the most in MLB history. Walt Weiss can say he captured first place in his first season as the Braves' manager.

As nice touch, they clinch it by completing the sweep against the team they beat in six games to win the World Series almost five years ago. Celebrating in Houston become almost become a normal spot for them to celebrate.

Martin Pérez, coming off his 100th win in Chicago, tossed 4 1/3 innings of one run ball to help clinch. Dylan Dodd, who has made significant strides this year to establish himself in the bullpen, got the chance to pitch the final three outs in the ninth inning.

At this time last year, the Braves were dealt missing the postseason and wondering what could have been if some things had gone differently. Now, they can't celebrate and get ready for October like they've become acustomed to.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers well ahead of them now for the bye to the National League Division Series, the Braves, even with the division title, are appearing to be heading to the Wild Card Series.

Game 1 would be in Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The time and opponent are to be determined. As the third-best division winner, they would play the third Wild Card team. If the postseason started today, that team is the one they beat out for the division title: the Philadelphia Phillies.

The two teams went head-to-head in the posteason in 2022 and 2023 in the NLDS. The Phillies won both times in four games. Perhaps some payback could be in order.

Philadelphia is a half-game behind the San Diego Padres, who have the second wild card, and they're a game behind the Cubs for the first wild card.

So, buckle up. This duel with their archrival may not be done yet. It is for the regular season. However, more could be in store come October.

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