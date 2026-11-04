Rotation Reunion Could Be Atlanta's Smartest Move This Offseason

When it comes to free agency, there have been many external candidates bandied about as potential fits by Atlanta Braves fans, analysts and writers such as myself.

Sonny Gray, Randy Arozarena and Michael King have been just a few of the top free agent names thrown out there for Atlanta's needs. If the team hopes to seriously contend for a championship in 2027, it likely needs outside help. While any one of those top names would be a welcome addition, I want to highlight a more affordable alternative, and it's a familiar face in Atlanta.

One of Atlanta's biggest needs is in the starting rotation. And while Gray and King are great options, Kevin Gausman may be a perfect fit this offseason. Gausman pitched for Atlanta in 2018 and 2019, but the former first-round pick experienced something of a career resurgence in Toronto. From 2022 to 2026, Gausman made 148 starts and recorded a 3.62 ERA. He posted a 3.35 ERA in 2022 and led the American League in strikeouts a year later with 237. He also finished 2023 with a 3.16 ERA and recognition as a Cy Young finalist.

Gausman also pitched very well for Toronto during its run to the World Series in 2025. He had a 2.93 ERA over 30⅓ innings and struck out 26 batters throughout the postseason. He has shown the ability to provide frontline production, and the Braves need veteran stability behind Chris Sale. Combine that with the fact that he's familiar with Atlanta and the team has had a lot of recent success maximizing veteran pitchers, and this feels like a reunion worth making.

Another important distinction is the cost. The top free agents are there for a reason, and they will cost a pretty penny. Gausman is a more frugal option. According to MLB Trade Rumors, Michael King is projected to receive a four-year, $92 million contract and Sonny Gray two years and $55 million. Gausman, on the other hand, is projected at two years and $44 million. Gausman is even projected to cost less than last year's deadline bullseye, Tyler Mahle.

That's not huge savings, but every dollar counts when you're attempting to construct a championship roster. Take Gray's projected average annual value (AAV) of $27.5 million. If the Braves signed Gausman for a $22 million AAV, the team would save $10 million over two seasons.

That difference wouldn't be enough to cover the $18 million that the site projects Mauricio Dubón to command over a two-year deal, but the savings could play a huge role in the difference between bringing the Gold Glover back or letting him walk.

Point being: initiating a reunion with a quality veteran starter who eats innings and strikes batters out at a high clip, without paying the tab on a true ace, would be a major plus for the Braves. We've stated before here on SI that the Braves need to be smart with their resources this offseason, and signing a guy like Kevin Gausman could be just the kind of move Atlanta should consider.

Enjoy our content? Make BravesOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com