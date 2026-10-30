Free Agent Starting Pitching Options Increasing, Braves Must Finally Bite

With decisions being made on the player and club option fronts to start the offseason, the number of starting pitchers who will be available in free agency continues to grow.

Once again, the debate will resume over whether the Atlanta Braves will make their push to obtain any of their services. Last year, the answer was a resounding no, with the exception of a minor league contract that netted them Martín Pérez.

That has to change, right? Last season, once again, forced the Braves to juggle a number of injuries, and Walt Weiss had to play chess in the postseason to make do with what he had.

Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle were his options.

Grant Holmes, Didier Fuentes and AJ Smith-Shawver were in long relief roles. JR Ritchie didn’t see action. Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, Reynaldo López, Pérez, Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Schwellenbach were all down for the count.

Some of those options will be looked at again for next season. Fuentes getting a crack at the rotation would be huge. When Joey Wentz gets healthy, he’ll likely play a role too. Ray Kerr should get his chance. But more external help will need to finally come in.

Internal options remain thin for Braves

One of the two starting pitching options that Weiss had in the postseason, Mahle, is a free agent. There’s no guarantee that he re-signs. That leaves Sale as the only guaranteed postseason starter returning.

Another rotation arm who would have been helpful in the postseason if healthy, Pérez, is also a free agent. That’s another hit they could potentially take.

Even if Mahle and Pérez come back, that can’t be the end of the effort. When they were around, it wasn’t enough.

The Braves keep trying to roll with what they have, and what they have doesn’t get them enough.

That isn’t a dig at any players in particular. It’s actually very unfortunate, because it means they’re in recovery mode instead of being able to play the game they’ve put their entire lives into.

It’s a sign the team itself isn’t giving them the security of a clean bill of health. Instead of having it be a plus that certain players are healthy, they’re relying on it. Relying on it is no longer an option.

What’s complicated is that we basically have to just wait and see if it actually happens.

One thing is for sure: if general manager Alex Anthopoulos is searching for someone he feels is a playoff-caliber starter, then those options are out there. Some of them who came at too high a trade price tag at the deadline can now be signed. No prospects are out the door.

As of now, the offseason has just begun. No intel is in yet. All we can do is see what starts to unfold.

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