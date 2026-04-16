Strider Dazzles, Murphy Catching Again in Braves Rehab Assignments

The first games of the rehab assignments for Spencer Strider and Sean Murphy are in the books. Both games go as planned when it comes to the scheduled workload.

The Atlanta Braves' right-hander pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out three. He clocked exactly 50 pitches, throwing 27 for strikes. He clearly showed some signs of tiring at the end. Before coming out for the fourth, he had thrown 22 of 36 pitches for strikes.

It's clear he's going to have to go through some conditioning, but it can be considered a successful first go-around.

Strider is recovering from an oblique strain he suffered in spring training. He was set to make his final spring start on Monday, March 23. However, he was scratched in favor of Didier Fuentes after his injury was uncovered.

In 23 starts in 2025, he pitched to a 4.45 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched. After being reliant on the power that was behind his fastball, he’s tasked with learning to pitch in a new way. During the spring, he worked to get his fastball back up to snuff while also working to mix his pitches better.

At the time of this article's publication, Murphy was still in the game. At the plate, he is 0-for-2, flying out in both at-bats. He is catching five innings of the game as planned for Thursday. He saw action on Tuesday as well, also going 0-for-2. He is recovering from a hip injury that required surgery.

When healthy last season, he looked as good as ever at the plate. As late as July 20, he was batting .240 with an .845 OPS, 16 home runs and 38 RBIs. In his final month of action that season, he slumped once the hip gave out.

It was clear by early this week that the two were going to rehab together. They were seen doing a bullpen session together. Murphy was orginally supposed to start over the weekend with Gwinnett. However, it was moved back due to what was officially stated to be a family matter.

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