Braves Finalize Plans for Spencer Strider's Rehab Assignment

The Atlanta Braves opt for the expected move regarding Spencer Strider’s rehab assignment. Manager Walt Weiss said on Tuesday that he will join catcher Sean Murphy in High-A Rome. The plan is for Murphy to catch him during his start.

He’s still scheduled for his rehab assignment to begin on Thursday. The aim is for him to throw between 45 and 50 pitches. Weiss said that if Strider is efficient, then he could have the chance to pitch into the fourth inning of the game.

So three or four innings or 45 to 50 pitches is about where they’re at with Strider.

The Braves’ right-hander threw three simulated innings at Truist Park earlier this week. He also did a bullpen session with Murphy, hinting at the fact that they’d be heading to Rome together.

The exact number of starts that Strider will make is not clear, but Weiss said that multiple would be necessary. He expects that Strider will need the remainder of the month to condition. That will likely mean at least two or three starts if that’s the case.

Strider is recovering from an oblique strain he suffered in spring training. He was set to make his final spring start on Monday, March 23. However, he was scratched in favor of Didier Fuentes after his injury was uncovered.

Major injuries have impacted the last two seasons. The first was a UCL injury that required a brace to mend it. He went down two starts into the 2024 season and sat out for about a year. After making just one start after he returned, he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Once he got past those two ailments, he was available without fail during the 2025 season. While healthy, he struggled to find consistency.

In 23 starts, he pitched to a 4.45 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched. After being reliant on the power that was behind his fastball, he’s tasked with learning to pitch in a new way. During the spring, he worked to get his fastball back up to snuff while also working to mix his pitches better.

Meanwhile, Weiss said the plan for Murphy is that he will catch four innings on Tuesday, then five on Thursday. He would resume action by catching on Saturday and then would be the designated hitter on Sunday.

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