Braves Determine Next Steps for Spencer Strider, Sean Murphy Recoveries

The Atlanta Braves determined the next course of action for right-hander Spencer Strider and catcher Sean Murphy. According to a press release from Triple-A Gwinnett, the two rehab teammates will join them for the next steps in their rehab assignments.

Both of them are scheduled to get started on Tuesday when the Stripers face Jacksonville. Gwinnett had been on the road in Memphis, so the Braves opted to start these two at a lower affiliate that was closer to home.

Murphy had already played a sim game at Rome ahead of his rehab assignment. So, the decision wasn’t too surprising.

Strider has been on the injured list since March 25. He made his first rehab start with High-A Rome back on Thursday.

He pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, two walks, and three strikeouts. He threw exactly 50 pitches, and 27 of them were strikes. Murphy was his catcher for the game.

Manager Walt Weiss said the goal was to get Strider to around that pitch count in his first rehab start. If he was efficient enough, the plan was to give him a fourth up, which ended up being the case.

He made three starts for Gwinnett last season as he finished up his recovery from a UCL injury that cost him virtually all of the 2024 season.

When he gets back, the Braves will slide him back into the rotation. Weiss said that he expected Strider to take the rest of the month to get in condition, and the expectation was that he would need multiple starts.

Murphy had officially been on the Braves’ 10-day injured list since March 25 following surgery to repair his right hip labrum. However, been out since September of last season.

The hip injury and the surgery to repair it were season-ending. He didn’t see any action in spring training games.

Over in Rome, he went 0-for-5 during his trips to the plate. He caught three games and was the designated hitter for another.

He will begin his third career rehab assignment with the Stripers. He played in four games with the club in 2024 while out with a strained left oblique, and three games in 2025 while working his way back from a left ribcage fracture. In seven career games with Gwinnett, he’s batting .250 (7-for-28) with one double, three home runs, six RBIs, and an .883 OPS.

Murphy is expected to platoon with Drake Baldwin at catcher and at designated hitter when he returns

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