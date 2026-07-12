Braves Top Prospect Cam Caminiti Dazzles in All-Star Futures Game

Cam Caminiti took the mound for the National League in the All-Star Futures Game in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Atlanta Braves' top prospect pitched a perfect top of the third inning.

The first two batters, No. 9 prospect Theo Gillen (Rays No. 1) and Nelson Rada (Angels No. 1), grounded out. The third batter, Leo De Vries (A's No. 1), the No. 2 prospect in baseball, struck out swinging on a 97.2 mph fastball.

"That was amazing," Caminiti said in an interview with NBC after his inning pitched. "I was a little nervous at the start, but it was good to get out there and have some fun with the boys and super excited."

The 19-year-old has spent the entire season with the Braves' High-A affiliate, the Rome Emperors. In 15 games, 14 of which were starts, he has a 4.08 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 68 strikeouts scross 68 1/3 innings pitched.

While the numbers for the full season aren't eye-popping, he's been slowing coming into his own. Over his last five starts, he has a 1.96 ERA with 24 strikeouts across 23 innings pitched.

He’s spent much of this season learning a new pitch, a cutter. The goal of this new pitch is to get quicker outs and pitch deeper into games. While that goal hasn't translated from an innings standpoint yet, it's at least translating to over effectiveness.

“Not trying to do too much throughout the season,” Caminiti said in an interview last month. “I'll work on the curveball in the offseason, and if I get it to the point that I want to throw it, then I'll continue to throw it, but right now, I'm just focused on the cutter."

This is second year in a row that a Braves prospect pitcher has appeared in the Futures Game. JR Ritchie was the starter in Atlanta last season, and Hayden Harris made an appearance out of the bullpen.

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