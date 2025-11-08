Braves Re-Sign Two Pitchers, Including Veteran Starter
The Atlanta Braves ensure veteran starting pitching depth remains in the system. According to Baseball America's Matt Eddy, they have re-signed Carlos Carrasco and Darius Vines to minor league contracts.
Both finished the season with the Braves organization and opted to stick around even after opting for free agency.
Carrasco was acquired ahead of the deadline last year. He was acquired from the Yankees in a trade. He was brought on as starting pitching depth as injuries built up. The 38-year-old made three starts for the Braves, pitching to a 9.88 ERA and a 2.12 WHIP in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
His first start was respectable, allowing three runs, all earned, over six innings pitched. If that's what the Braves had gotten each go around, he would've made for a solid-enough addition. After that, he unraveled, allowing six runs, all earned, in each of his latter two starts.
The Braves designated him for assignment and signed him to a minor-league deal after he elected free agency.
Vines has been with the organization since he was a seventh-round pick in 2019. He spent the season on the injured list, but was assigned to Double-A Columbus for the season. The last action he saw came back on Aug. 18, 2024, for Double-A Mississippi.
He pitched a handful of games for the Braves across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In nine games, four starts, he had a 5.82 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP across 34 innings pitched.
The Braves opt for as much pitching depth as they can get. Injuries have been an issue over the last two seasons. Even if neither actually ends up seeing action in the Majors, it doesn't hurt to have the options.
Last offseason, it seemed like nearly all the additions were of this nature. So, we'll have to wait and see if the Braves make more major additions this offseason with the extra salary they have offloaded in the last week.
Other notable moves that have happened were related to options. Chris Sale and Ozzie Albies had their options exercised. Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley didn't. Ha-Seong Kim declined his player options. Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias are unrestricted free agents due to expiring contracts. All who are heading to free agency could potentially return, but we'll see.
It's early. At this time, we're going to get mainly quiet and small moves. As the weeks go on, things, in theory, should start to heat up this offseason.