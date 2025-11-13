Braves Claim Two Pitchers Off Waivers From Orioles

The Atlanta Braves have added more pitching depth to the system early in the offseason. They announced on Thursday that they claimed two pitchers off waivers from the Orioles: right-hander Carson Ragsdale and left-hander Josh Walker. Neither was added to the 40-man roster, at least not yet.

The #Braves today claimed RHP Carson Ragsdale and LHP Josh Walker off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 13, 2025

If the first of the two names sounds familiar, it’s because you happen to be reading the news at the right moment in September. The Braves picked up Ragsdale off waivers, also from the Orioles, when outfielder Jake Fraley went on the injured list.

He didn’t see any action with the big league team, despite being on the 40-man roster at the time. He made one appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett, allowed four earned runs in an inning of work and then was designated for assignment again. He, naturally, was claimed again by the Orioles. The cycle is simply repeating itself.

Ragsdale made two Major League appearances, the only two he’s made in his career. He allowed eight earned runs in five innings pitched. For those curious, that equates to a 14.40 ERA.

Walker spent most of his career with the Mets organization. He made 24 combined appearances between 2023 and 2024. Last season, he made a handful of appearances for the Blue Jays. In 27 career appearances, he has a 6.59 ERA. He

These aren’t the thrilling moves that most are waiting to happen, but these small moves are going to happen over the course of the offseason. These two pitchers might never see action with the Braves in 2026. However, the Braves want the options, as does every team.

If you want to get technical, Alex Anthopoulos said the team needed a lot of relievers. That’s two right there. In all seriousness, the Braves will be in the hunt for more serious additions to the bullpen.

Raisel Iglesias is a free agent since his contract expired. Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley had their options declined. Joe Jimenez still seems to have questions surrounding his health. While starting pitching and shortstop are expected to take precedence to start the offseason, serious additions should be expected.

The Braves are expected to significantly increase payroll this offseason to the level of top-five spenders in the game. Adding relief pitching depth will likely be part of that in the end.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI