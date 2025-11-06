Atlanta Braves Outfielder Claimed Off Waivers By Rays
The Atlanta Braves has seen a piece of their outfield depth depart on the waiver wire. The team announced that Jake Fraley has been claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays.
He had been reinstated earlier in the day on Thursday. At some point, he had been placed on waivers and removed from the 40-man roster. It came quickly as the Rays claimed him hours after he was announced to be off the 60-day injured list.
Fraley was claimed off waivers by the Braves from the Reds back in August. He provided some defensive depth and speed on the basepaths. In his nine games played for the Braves, he was sharp at the plate too. He batted .304, but due to his low power numbers, he had a .681 OPS.
In mid-September, he suffered an oblique injury that ultimately ended his season and his time with Atlanta early.
This move helps create yet another roster spot for a potential move over the offseason. Along with Fraley, the Braves chose to put four other players on waivers and outrighted all of them to Triple-A. Their fates have yet to be decided.
Some players who have been removed from the 40-man roster so far include Jarred Kelenic, Sandy Leon and Luke Williams. Leon is the only player who has returned since electing free agency. These players, should they return, would more than likely return as minor league free agents.
A flurry of moves have been made by the Braves this week and a move related to the team. They have exercised the options for Chris Sale and Ozzie Albies. Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley had their options declined.
The decision to keep Albies around was already confirmed by Alex Anthopoulos during an interview with 92.9 The Game. Jon Heyman initially reported the declined options for Johnson and Kinley and the exercised option for Chris Sale.
Ha-Seong Kim declined his player option earlier this week. He is going to test the market. Players, such as Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias, are already set to be unrestricted free agents by virtue of their contracts ending.
Players who are set to be free agents, naturally, could re-sign with the Braves over the offseason. Whether or not any of them do is something we'll have to wait and see.
The Braves have made enough moves to start the offseason to make heads spin. But that just sets them up for some potentially big moves later this winter.