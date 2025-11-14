Braves Ink Reliever, Georgia Native to Minor League Contract

The Atlanta Braves have had a couple of quiet signings so far this offseason. Along with catcher Chadwick Tromp, they signed right-hander Connor Thomas to a minor league contract last week.

Thomas hails from Tifton, Ga., and he played college ball up in Atlanta for Georgia Tech. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, but he didnt' make his debut until this season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

For multiple seasons, he struggled in the minors as a starting pitcher before moving to the bullpen in 2024. He saw a quick change in fortunes. His ERA was above 5.00 the previous two seaasons before that. Come the year he was a reliever, and his ERA was 2.89.

In two long relief appearances with the Brewers last season, he allowed 12 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was on April 8. The Brewers placed him on the injured list with left elbow arthritis. He spent the remainder of the season recovering. He elected free agency in late October.

The Braves have made a few moves this offseason to add depth to the organization. On Thursday, they added relief pitchers Carson Ragsdale and Josh Walker off waivers from the Orioles.

Last week, they also chose to move on from key relievers Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley. Both departed after having their options declined. Closer Raisel Iglesias is a free agent since his contract expired.

Relief pitching is considered one of the higher priorities for the Braves this offseason. General manager Alex Anthopoulos emphasized the need for a lot of relievers during the GM Meetings. They could also be in the market for a new closer if Iglesias signs elsewhere.

Depth never hurst to have, but don't let this be a sign that this is their primary focus. Perhaps they see some potential in Thomas, and he could see action during the season. However, it should be expected that they make bigger additions to bolster the bullpen, even if it comes later in the winter.

