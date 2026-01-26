Braves Bring Back Recently DFA'd Pitcher Via Waiver Wire

In no time at all, the Atlanta Braves have brought a recently lost pitcher back into the fray. The team announced Monday afternoon that they had re-claimed Jose Suarez off waivers from the Orioles. This move comes about a week and a half after Baltimore had claimed him off waivers from Atlanta.

In a corresponding move, they designated George Soriano for assignment. He had been claimed off waivers from, you guessed it, the Orioles, earlier this month. They've become a popular team on the waiver wire for the Braves to look out for.

This was a reunion of Jesse Chavez fashion. The Braves send him off, it looks like it's over and the next stint quickly begins. Time to see how many times this dance can happen with the 28-year-old right-hander.

Saurez had been tendered by the Braves at the deadline along with four others. Despite deciding to give him a contract, they opted to risk losing him on the waiver wire. Sure enough, he went to Baltimore.

However, the Orioles DFA'd him a week later, giving the Braves the chance to scoop him back up. Knowing that they made the effort to tender him, it makes sense that the Braves took the chance to get him back. They see him as part of the plan in some fashion.

His was initially acquired back in March in the trade that sent Ian Anderson to the Los Angeles Angels. About a month later, Anderson was back with the organization, so they were teammates in Triple-A.In the previous newser, the trade was officially declared a wash for both teams. In a sense, it can still be seen that way, but since he's back, we can also say, not so fast.

Suarez spent most of the time with Triple-A Gwinnett. However, he made a handful of appearances for the Braves, both early and late in the season. He made seven appearances, including one start. He pitched to a 1.86 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

The highlight of his season came when he made his lone start during a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals. He pitched seven innings, allowed two runs on six hits and two walks, while punching out nine. Those punchouts were a career high in a game, beating a career best of eight that he had back in 2022.

After that start, he made three more appearances out of the bullpen, all of which were scoreless. In the minor leagues, he had a 3.50 ERA across 13 appearances, 11 of which were starts.

