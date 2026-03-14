Braves Reassign Two More Players as Roster Takes Shape

The Atlanta Braves shaved down the roster in big league camp with two more cuts. They announced on Saturday that they reassigned infielder Tristin English and outfielder DeShawn Keirsey Jr. to minor league camp. Forty-five players remain active in camp.

Both players are in camp on minor league contracts. These are moves that were expected as the team prepares the roster for opening day. Both players are assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

English has a .235 average with a .572 OPS, with one extra-base hit and four RBIs in spring training. Keirsey has a .207 average with .682 OPS, a home run, four RBIs and three stolen bases.

Both will serve as depth in the minor leagues. Both come with some major league experience, so if it were to come to it, then they could be added to the 40-man roster and recalled to provide the team with depth.

As the team reassigns talent, we gain a better idea of who they want to give extra looks to down the stretch. They have rotation woes and a matchup gap to solve in the outfield after Jurickson Profar was suspended for a second positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

So far, Dominic Smith is a non-roster invitee who has continued to be penciled into the starting lineup in spring training. Ben Gamel continues to stick around as well. Either is an option for matchups against right-handed pitching.

Smith is in the lineup at designated hitter for the Braves on Saturday. He and Gamel provide a veteran option who could be useful even after other players get healthy. Some of the notable bats returning, such as Sean Murphy, are better suited for matchups against left-handed bats.

With about a week and a half left in spring training, the final push to make the roster is on.

The Braves are set to host the Boston Red Sox in North Port, Fla. The game will be played under the lights with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

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