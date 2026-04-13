Braves Recall Prospect Reliever, Pitching Shuffle Continues

The Atlanta Braves shuffled the pitching staff yet again ahead of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins. They announced Monday morning that they recalled right-hander Rolddy Muñoz and optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd to Triple-A.

Dodd being optioned was expected. He came up to the majors, served his purpose of giving the bullpen a night off and now he heads back to Triple-A.

He delivered three scoreless innings of relief behind Chris Sale, picking up his first career save. The Braves beat the Cleveland Guardians 13-1 on Sunday night and claimed another series win.

Looking ahead, the Braves need another fresh arm, and Dodd isn’t going to be available for the next few days. He has the options, and so does Muñoz.

The latter arm made his season debut last season when the rosters expanded to 28 in September. He got his first action in the major leagues alongside Hayden Harris.

His stint in the majors last season was rocky, allowing five runs in 3 2/3 innings. However, he’s showing promise of having taken a step forward.

He has five scoreless outings, 7 2/3 innings pitched, under belt with Gwinnett this year. He’s posted a 0.78 WHIP. He tossed one scoreless outing in spring training while in big league camp.

The shuffle continued the ball that got rolling Sunday afternoon. Left-handed starting pitcher Martín Pérez was designated for assignment the day after he delivered five innings of one-run ball for the Braves in their 6-0 loss to Cleveland.

Dodd’s call-up was the corresponding move in that transaction.

Each move has been all about providing a taxed bullpen a reinforcement. With the day off on Thursday, the Braves can roll with one fewer starter and reset for when they go on the road to play the Phillies.

There’s a chance that Didier Fuentes gets called up to replace the rotation spot. That’s what we’ve heard, but as of now, manager Walt Weiss said he didn’t know what the plan was for Fuentes. JR Ritchie pitched well on Sunday, his rest time could also line up with a rotation spot this weekend. However, that would require a move to add him to the 40-man roster.

The No. 3 prospect would likely pitch for Gwinnett on Tuesday if he isn’t called up. He’s the next arm due up in their rotation.

The Braves are set to begin their series with the Marlins on Monday. Grant Holmes will be on the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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