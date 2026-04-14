Martín Pérez Makes Decision on Future Following Being DFA'd By Braves

The Atlanta Braves chose to keep Martín Pérez in the system by outrighting him to Triple-A Gwinnett. However, he opted to elect free agency.

While the left-hander has opened the door to other potential options, this doesn’t mean his time with the Braves is over quite yet. He could still re-sign with the team to another minor league contract and re-join Triple-A Gwinnett. That would open the door to him being added back to the 40-man roster when they need his arm for the rotation.

By then, when the Braves need an arm, they could opt to call him back up and slide him back into the starting rotation.

If he chooses to sign elsewhere, then that opens the door to another arm getting a chance. Didier Fuentes would likely be next in line to take the fifth spot in the rotation, but the Braves could opt to add JR Rtichie to the 40-man roster and bring him up.

Any of the aforementioned three options - Pérez, Fuentes and Ritchie - would likely fill in for at least a few starts before Spencer Strider returns from his rehab assignment. That is set to start on Thursday, but he’s not expected to be back until next month.

Once Strider gets back, an arm likely gets optioned or, in Pérez’s case, if he were to return, designated for assignment.

As of now, no one is penciled in for the road series in Philadelphia this weekend. However, with the off day on Thursday, that should give the rotation the chance to get rested and reset. The need for a fifth arm would likely come next week, when the Braves play a four-game series against the Nationals in Washington.

Fuentes began the season on the opening day roster, but he was optioned to Gwinnett after a long-relief appearance to get stretched back out. Fuentes is set to pitch for the Stripers on Tuesday.

Atlanta Braves on SI had been previously told that Fuentes was expected to be called up this week. That could still happen, but that is looking increasingly unlikely. The earliest he could pitch for the Braves with a start on Tuesday would be Sunday or Monday. However, they likely wouldn't need his services until Tuesday, because the rotation has that off-day to reset.

As things currently stand, the Braves are operating with a four-man rotation consisting of Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the latest news