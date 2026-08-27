Walt Weiss Gives Lane Thomas Key Confidence Vote in Braves-Dodgers Finale

As the Atlanta Braves penciled in their lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, there was a notable change in the typical plan.

Outfielder Lane Thomas, whose usual role is to face left-handed pitching, was listed as the designated hitter for the game against a right-handed pitcher. The decision comes as well when Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to be on the bump.

Mike Yastrzemski, who usually alternates with Thomas, is still in the lineup and seeing action in right field while Ronald Acuña Jr. gets the night off.

Thomas is very familiar with facing right-handers. Back in Kansas City with the Royals, he was an everyday player. Since coming to the Braves ahead of the deadline, that action has gone away. While he’s embraced his role, it’s meant that his playing time has fallen off.

Weiss provided a couple of reasons as to why the time has arrived for Thomas to see action against a right-hander. First, the splits for Yamamoto between righties and lefties were too far off from each other.

Right-handed bats have a .582 against him. Lefties have a .527 OPS. When it’s a 55-point difference, having a left-handed bat in there wasn’t as pressing.

Decision-making went beyond the matchups too. Weiss has confidence in Thomas’ ability to face either handed pitcher. He values the experience that the outfielder has as an everyday player.

“I want to keep him going, too,” he said when speaking to the media on Thursday. “I want to look for - I don’t want him to just be strictly a platoon player. I think he’s more than that.”

When looking at the splits this season, there is a gap in stats, such as OPS, where he has an .839 OPS against lefties and a .632 OPS against righties. Counting stats are more favorable to him.

His home runs, RBIs and walks totals are very similar against either handed pitcher, with a difference of only 47 plate appearances. He has more stolen bases against right-handers, too, by a decent margin - eight compared to one.

Thomas will get his chance in a big spot against the Dodgers and one of the top arms in the National League. That’s as big a vote of confidence as you can give to a ballplayer. If he shows up Thursday night, then more chances will follow.

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