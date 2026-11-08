What FanGraphs' Steamer Projects for Key Braves Pitchers in 2027

The Atlanta Braves are in offseason mode, preparing for the 2027 season. After looking into Fangraphs' Steamer projections for position players, it's time to take a look at the pitching side. Here's what's projected for five key pitchers.

Note that this list focuses on pitchers who are already under contract for next season. If they're currently a free agent, it doesn't matter how impactful they'll be.

Even if they're trade bait, they're on here if they're under contract. Until a trade actually happens, they're in the plans to some extent.

This list includes two starting pitchers, two relievers and one who could potentially end up in either camp.

Chris Sale

Steamer Projection: 29 starts, 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 11.20 K per 9, 223 strikeouts, 180 innings pitched

Unsurprisingly, Sale is expected to be good once again during his age-38 season. Strikeouts are expected to be aplenty, and he's expected to contribute throughout the season.

Being projected to get 29 starts factors in his load management. It would be unexpected for him to make 30 or more starts ever again.

Spencer Strider

Steamer Projection: 21 starts, 4.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 9.86 K per 9, 128 strikeouts, 117 innings pitched

There have been reports that he's been a trade piece before. However, until he moves, he's part of the discussion.

Now that Strider has missed time over the last four seasons, the expectation is that he's going to miss time again at some point. The expectation here is that when he's healthy, he's a No. 4 starter in the rotation.

The key is health. Last year, he missed opening day, and then he was done for the season by early June. While he's projected to be a starter, the Braves need to find some type of role for him, even if in the bullpen, to keep him healthy.

Didier Fuentes

Steamer Projection: 72 games, 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10.61 K per 9, 85 strikeouts, 72 innings pitched

Fuentes forced the world to know his name in 2026. He was clutch for the Braves as a rookie out of the bullpen, standing tall in several high-leverage situations.

While main trade is a starting pitcher, the projections are natually for a reliever. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he's back in the bullpen. It's actally more than likely. However, he's going to get his chance to be a starting pitcher in spring training, and they'll treat him like one during that time.

If he can break camp in the rotation, then simply throw these projections out the window.

Robert Suarez

Steamer Projection: 60 games, 3.67 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 9.17 K per 9, 12 saves, 61 strikeouts, 60 innings pitched

The projections aren't entirely favorable for Suarez despite the performance he gave the Braves when healthy this season. Asking him to repeat his 1.08 ERA is a tough one, but he's posted a sub-3.00 ERA in four of his five seasons in the majors.

For Suarez, saves are being included here because he could very well be the closer next season. He had 76 during his two seasons as the San Diego Padres' closer. He had four last season when Raisel Iglesias needs the night off.

It'd be surprising if the Braves went with a closer by committee, meaning that he'd have much more than 12 saves or almost no saves.

Dylan Lee

Steamer Projection: 66 games, 3.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 10.13 K per 9, 74 strikeouts, 66 innings pitched

The projections line up with what is expected from Dylan Lee. He's mostly going to be on a roll, but he's likely going to have a tough stretch that inflates the numbers a bit.

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