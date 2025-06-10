Braves Urged to Shop 3-Time All-Star at MLB Trade Deadline
The Atlanta Braves snapped their seven-game losing streak Monday in a 7-1 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, the Braves have a long way to go to climb back into playoff contention.
So, before ending the skid, MLB.com's Mark Bowman took a look Sunday at who the Braves could make available before the league's trade deadline on July 31.
On an expiring contract, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is an obvious potential trade candidate for Atlanta. But Bowman also mentioned second baseman Ozzie Albies.
"The Braves should also make second baseman Ozzie Albies and closer Raisel Iglesias available," wrote Bowman.
Albies doesn't have an impressive 2025 stat line, but he is currently experiencing his best stretch at the plate. The second baseman has reached base safely in 24 consecutive games entering Tuesday night.
He also achieved an individual milestone with his 1,000th career hit Monday night.
Overall, Albies is slashing .236/.314/.344 with 15 extra-base hits, 24 RBI and 32 runs in 65 games this season. His .658 OPS this year is a far cry from the .849 OPS he had during his last All-Star season in 2023.
Albies also made the National League All-Star team in 2018 and 2021. In 2019, he won the Silver Slugger award at second base with an .852 OPS.
Albies has already shown signs of decline, but he's only 28 years old. He also has two very affordable $7 million club options in 2026 and 2027.
Those are reasons both for the Braves to keep and trade Albies. If Atlanta is aiming to simply retool and compete again in 2026, which at this point, the organization absolutely should intend to do, then Albies is still a worthwhile piece to have.
But if another team sees Albies as a cheap bounce back candidate and wants to offer an intriguing prospect for him, the Braves could listen. At least, Bowman would consider such a trade if he was the Braves general manager.
The Braves have roughly seven weeks to get back into contention to avoid being a potential seller in July. The 2025 MLB trade deadline is Thursday, July 31 at 6 pm ET.
Atlanta will enter Tuesday's game with a 28-37 record and 13.5 games out of first place in the National League East.