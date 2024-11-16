Braves Predicted to be 'In the Mix' for Top International Free Agent Pitcher
Most MLB pundits have considered it a forgone conclusion that Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But to borrow the famous phrase from Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friends."
At least that's what The Athletic's Jim Bowden seemed to argue when he discussed Sasaki in his newest column on Nov. 14.
Bowden pointed to several factors as to why he doesn't believe Sasaki will sign with the Dodgers. In fact, not only does Bowden not consider the Dodgers the favorites to land Sasaki, but he projected that it's "unlikely" that he will land in Los Angeles.
The top two reasons in Bowden's argument were money and pitching development.
"Sasaki won’t be arbitration-eligible until the winter of 2028 and won’t be eligible for MLB free agency until the 2030-31 offseason," Bowden wrote. "So how will he and his agency, Wasserman, maximize his income between now and then?
"It’s simple: endorsements.
"With that in mind, the Dodgers might not be an ideal landing spot for Sasaki. In Los Angeles, he’d be in the shadow of both Ohtani and Yamamoto, which would lessen his endorsement ceiling. Yamamoto has experienced this to a degree, as being on the same team."
Bowden added that Los Angeles isn't an ideal fit for Sasaki because in that market, he will have 25-30 people from Japanese media covering him on a daily basis. That's not ideal for a 23-year-old.
"While he’ll surely be closely watched wherever he signs, that level of attention is not the best situation for a young, developing pitcher," wrote Bowden.
In the past, international pitchers have typical arrived in the United States at an older age. Shotehi Ohtani was 23 when he debuted, but Bowden described him as much closer to a finished product than what Sasaki is currently.
That's where the Atlanta Braves fit in. Bowden argued organizations with strong pitching development are the best fits for Sasaki.
"Based on what I’m hearing, I think the Padres, Rays, Mets and Braves are all more likely to sign Sasaki than the Dodgers — and several other teams will be in the mix," wrote Bowden.
The Braves are in the market for starting pitching this offseason because Max Fried and Charlie Morton are both free agents. It's possible Atlanta re-signs both or neither. Pundits have also linked the Braves to several other free agent starting pitchers.
Interestingly, Sasaki can't sign with an MLB team until after Jan. 15. That's when the new MLB international signing period will begin.
That should be an advantage to the Braves. By then, they'll have a better picture of their 2025 starting rotation. If the picture doesn't look favorable, the Braves could possibly be major players in the Sasaki sweepstakes.