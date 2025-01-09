Atlanta Braves, Jarred Kelenic Avoid Arbitration with Contract for 2025
The Atlanta Braves announced on Thursday that they and outfielder Jarred Kelenic have avoided arbitration. They have agreed to a one-year contract worth $2.3 million. The announcement came from the team’s social media page.
Kelenic receives a pay raise from last year, where he earned $760,000, according to Spotrac.
For what it’s worth, it’s not a minor-league deal, it’s not a one-year, non-guaranteed deal and it’s not a Rule 5 Draft pick. It’s a bonafide Major League contract.
The Braves left fielder has three more years of control remaining after 2025.
Last season, Kelenic finished the season slashing .231/.286/.393 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. It was more of a roller-coaster season than his final number would indicate.
There was a two-month stretch where he really started to show his potential from his top-prospect days. In 42 games from May 7 to June 29, he slashed .295/.335/.541 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs. In the remaining 63 games that he played, he slashed an abysmal .171/.237/.311 with six home runs and 19 RBIs.
Between injuries, a lack of depth in the outfield and the fact that the Braves just traded for this guy last offseason, there was little doubt that Kelenic wasn’t going to get another shot.
Even if the Braves do end up acquiring another piece to the outfield, it’s not going to take too many opportunities away from Kelenic. All signs point to any addition being another depth piece.
As much as Kelenic has been trouble for them so far, the potential is what makes him too hard for the Braves to quit on.
As recently as 2021 he was MLB’s No. 4 prospect. The expectations have been on him for a reason. He was ranked higher among Seattle Mariners prospects than all-star Julio Rodriguez.
In 126 Triple-A games, Kelenic has a slash line of .302/.374/.567 with 28 home runs and 98 RBIs.
All-star potential could simply be in need of being tapped properly. He could also just be a Quad-A ballplayer.
But that potential also earned him the nod as a potential breakout candidate as well by Mark Bowman.
For 2025, he’s getting $2.3 million. If he takes that awaited step forward, the Braves will be paying him much more than that come 2026.