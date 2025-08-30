Braves Activate Chris Sale, Starting Pitcher Optioned
A long-awaited day has arrived for the Atlanta Braves. They announced Saturday morning that Chris Sale has been activated from the 60-day injured list. While the spot for Saturday is still listed as open, manager Brian Snitker has been eyeing that day to start him for a week.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Nathan Wiles has been sent back down to Triple-A. Once again, he got called up, got his day of MLB pay and service time and returned to Gwinnett.
Sale has been the last two and a half months recovering from and then ramping up after fracturing a couple of ribs. The injury came on a diving play in his most recent start on June 18. He made the play in the effort to preserve a complete-game shutout, a feat he fell a strike away from achieving.
At the time, it appeared that performance was catapulting him back into the Cy Young Award race. Instead, we haven’t seen him since.
Covering his starts has been a borderline impossible task for the Braves. They’ve tried multiple starters, either from the prospect pool or trades, and bullpen days to no avail. Now, they can just be happy that he’s back, and he can finish the season strong.
It will go a long way to making sure he’s ready for action in 2026.
“It would be hard to push toward that 200-inning mark next year,” Sale said after his live batting practice session earlier this month. “So, I think to -- being able to get some innings under my belt this year is going to protect me for next year.”
He’ll also be able to have a regular offseason with regular workouts as opposed to more rehab-related activities.
Finishing the season would be good, too, just because he didn’t last season. He missed his last start of his Cy Young Award season due to back spasms.
Going forward, the starting rotation should include the following arms: Sale, Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep, Joey Wentz and Bryce Elder.
Cal Quantrill is still on the active roster, but he has to be destined for a bullpen role. He’s struggled, and Elder is at least coming off a strong start against the Phillies on Friday night.
Barring anything crazy, or maybe wanting to give everyone an extra day of rest here and there, this is the rotation. Other arms that have gone down are done for the season.
At best, Spencer Schwellenbach and Reynaldo López are aiming to throw live batting practice sessions before the offseason. That will have them at the point where they can also be in a regular winter mode for next season.
Others, such as Grant Holmes and AJ Smith-Shawver, are missing the start of next season or potentially missing next season entirely.