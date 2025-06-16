Braves Activate Outfielder, Option Infielder Ahead of Mets Series
The Atlanta Braves shuffle the roster ahead of their series with the New York Mets. On the bright side, it's a result of getting healthier. They announced Monday that they activated outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the injured list. In a corresponding move, outfielder José Azocar was designated for assignment.
Prospect infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. has been activated from his rehab assignment as well and has been optioned to Triple-A.
Fairchild had been out since suffering a pinky injury in the top half of the doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 29. He dislocated it sliding into second base. He was available as a pinch runner for the second game but went on the 10-day injured list immediately after.
In 33 at-bats, Fairchild is batting .182 with a 47 OPS+. He's primarily been used in pinch-running situations late in games but has been penciled into the starting lineup a handful of times, including the game where he got hurt. Not that he's back, he'll likely resume his pinch-running role.
Azocar played in two games for the Braves since being acquired at the end of May. He had his one at-bat on Sunday in the 10-1 loss to the Rockies. He flew out to center when pinch hitting for Ronald Acuña Jr. in the bottom of the eigth. With Fairchild coming back and also capable of serve the same subsitution roles, Azocar was gonne be the one to go.
Alvarez played two games for Triple-A Gwinnett during his rehab assignments and four games overall (complex league) since returning to live action. He's gone 4-for-8 in those two games for the Stripers. He's still going to need more time to build up and get reps before the Braves can even consider calling him up. He has to be worth splitting any amount of time with Nick Allen and removing Luke Williams before they want to waste a call-up and another option.
Last season, he batted.297 with an .861 OPS, 10 home runs, 42 RBIs, nine doubles, one triple, 47 runs and 10 stolen bases in 64 Triple-A games. He made his Major League debut last season hitting .100 (3-for-30) in eight games.