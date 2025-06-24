Braves Bring Back Right-Handed Reliever via Minor League Contract
The Atlanta Braves have re-signed right-hander John Brebbia to a minor-league contract. According to the Braves' transaction page, the move came on Tuesday. He was released by the Detroit Tigers on Thursday after being designated for assignment. Brebbis was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
During his time with the Tigers, he had a 7.71 ERA across 19 appearances this season. He missed time due to injury earlier in the season. Before his injury, he had a 1.00 ERA in eight appearances. When he got back, he spiraled out with a 13.96 ERA over 11 appearances.
This is his second stint with the Braves. He made five appearances with the team last season, pitching to a 2.70 ERA over 6 2/3 innings. The Braves added him last season in September in the same fashion. He was released by the Chicago White Sox before signing a minor-league deal.
He went back and forth between the Braves and Triple-A Gwinnett during the month and elected free agency at the start of the offseason.
Perhaps at some point, we'll see him called up to see if that brief success can be rekindled. Having the extra depth in case of an injury or when needing to shake things up doesn't hurt.
While there have been more glaring issues on the Braves this year, particularly the offense, the bullpen has had its share of bumps in the road this season. Overall, they have a respectable 3.70 ERA, but individual relievers have had their turn at having a rough night.
Two key relievers on the staff are currently on the injured list: Joe Jiménez and Daysbel Hernández. Jiménez is still recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in the offseason. There's a chance he returns this season, but there are no guarantees. Hernández has been on the injured list with a forearm injury since early June. There haven't been any reported updates since he went on the injured list.