Braves Call Up Starter and Reliever, Option Two Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves switched up the pitching staff following a blowout 19-4 loss against the Phillies on Thursday. They announced Friday morning that they have called up right-hander Nathan Wiles and selected right-hander John Brebbia.
In corresponding moves, they optioned left-hander Austin Cox and right-hander Wander Suero to Triple-A.
Cox was optioned after allowing seven runs, all earned, in three innings pitched Thursday night. He’s allowed multiple runs in each of his last four appearances, ballooning his ERA from 3.09 to 8.86.
Wiles has been on the active roster a couple of times this season. However, he’s only seen action with the Braves once this season, back in April. He was called up to presumably take the spot of Didier Fuentes when he was sent down, but he never made an appearance and was quickly optioned back to Triple-A.
Maybe this time around, he could see some action. The Braves called up a starter following a tough night from recently acquired Cal Quantrill. He’s allowed 12 earned runs in eight innings pitched in two starts so far, including nine earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Quantrill is still on the active roster, but having another option wouldn’t hurt.
Wiles has a 3.24 ERA in 23 appearances, 18 starts, with Triple-A Gwinnett this season.
Brebbia was signed to a minor league deal in June. This is his second stint with the Braves. He made five appearances with the team last season, pitching to a 2.70 ERA over 6 2/3 innings. The Braves added him last season in September in the same fashion.
He pitched with the Tigers earlier this year, pitching to a 7.71 ERA in 19 appearances. In 15 appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett, he has a 1.89 ERA in 15 appearances.
Suero made two appearances during his recent stint with the Braves. After pitching a scoreless inning on Aug. 26, he allowed two runs, both earned, in one-third of an inning pitched in Thursday night’s loss to the Phillies.
Two arms that allowed multiple runs are on the shuttle to the minors.
Again, this team has to find a way to make it to the end of the season. Even if these aren’t winning moves, per se. They need to figure out serviceable options to eat innings and get them to the next game.
Another move will have to be made in the next day or so. Chris Sale is presumed to be the starter for Saturday, even if the spot is still open at this time. He's coming off the 60-day injured list.