Braves Lose Key Reliever To Injured List
The Atlanta Braves can’t seem to stay healthy in the bullpen.
Already this season, they’ve had Pierce Johnson (right elbow inflammation) and Tyler Matzek (left elbow inflammation) go on the injured list. Johnson’s since returned but has struggled, allowing three runs on seven hits in just 3.2 innings. The strikeouts are there, with six punchouts during that span, but so are walks, with three issued. (He had five total walks in his twelve pre-injury innings). Matzek has yet to return, having already missed twenty-five days and counting.
The Braves added one more casualty to the injury report with A.J. Minter going on the 15-day injured list with “left hip inflammation”.
Minter, 30, is 5-3 with a 2.95 ERA and one save on the season. As usual, he’s been one of the team’s most heavily-used relievers, pacing the team with twenty-five appearances and second out of the bullpen with 21.1 innings. The lefty, who will be heading to free agency after this season, leads the bullpen in both strikeouts (twenty-three) and blown saves (three).
In Minter’s absence, reliever Joe Jiménez is expected to receive more high-leverage work. The team leader in holds with ten, he is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA that is inflated due to one bad outing against the San Diego Padres, where he allowed four runs in the 8th inning of a 6-5 Braves loss.
Taking Minter’s place on the active roster is Jimmy Herget, who was optioned down to Gwinnett to make a roster spot for prospect Spencer Schwellenbach, Wednesday night’s starter. Normally, a pitcher cannot be recalled for fifteen days after being optioned, but the lone exception to that rule is as an injury replacement and Minter’s injured list stint means that Herget can rejoin the Braves bullpen immediately.
Herget, who was acquired for cash considerations from the Los Angeles Angels just a few weeks ago, has made two appearances in Atlanta and has allowed two hits in his three innings, walking one and striking out four.