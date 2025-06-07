Braves Make Surprising Decision On Kimbrel Day After Call-Up
The Atlanta Braves announced on Saturday that they had designated Craig Kimbrel for assignment and called up left-hander Austin Cox in a corresponding move.
Kimbrel’s reunion with the Braves was fun while it lasted. That was less than 24 hours and he made one appearance. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing a walk and a hit while picking up a strikeout.
Something about that outing just didn’t sit right with the team. He threw just six of his 14 pitches for strikes. That’s not good, but most were expecting to see him get another outing to improve upon a night where he still got the job done.
All the build up to the reunion and that’s all she wrote, we suppose. The nostalgia fun is over.
That being said, with the struggles the bullpen has had and after seeing the leashes that other arms have gotten, this move is perplexing just from that perspective alone.
You can see why the move was made when you really stare at the performance long enough, but it still feels strange to call him up for just one game.
He’s not heading back to Triple-A. He could, but it’s doubtful. Someone else will pick him up or he opts for free agency. You don’t just accept an assignment back to the minor leagues after that.
Cox last pitched in the Majors during the 2023 season for the Royals. It’s his only season of MLB experience so far. They released him in May and the Braves picked him up shortly after.
He has a 4.22 ERA with Triple-A Gwinnett since joining the organization. We’ll see how much of an improvement Cox is, assuming he even makes an appearance. Pitchers have come up a few times this season just to get MLB service time and MLB pay without pitching to a single batter.