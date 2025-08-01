Braves Recall Left-Hander, Option Recently Acquired Long Reliever
The Atlanta Braves shuffle the bullpen ahead of Friday’s game against the Reds. They announced Friday morning that they recalled left-hander Austin Cox from Triple-A and optioned right-hander Dane Dunning.
Dunning’s arrival in Atlanta has been a roller coaster, to say the least. In four appearances, he has a 14.29 ERA. He’s given them two strong long relief outings, where he’s allowed one run over a combined five innings pitched. On the flip side, he’s had two outings where he’s allowed eight runs on a combined two-thirds of an inning.
He has the options, and the Braves are taking advantage of them. He was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the late hours of July 17 in exchange for right-hander José Ruiz and cash considerations.
Odds are he’ll be back. The Braves will need innings from a fresh arm at some point, and he’ll be able to provide that.
Cox has been on the shuttle between the big leagues and Triple-A a few times this season. He’s gotten six appearances after not getting big league action since 2023 with the Royals. In those appearances, he has a 2.25 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in eight innings pitched. He’s a long-relief option, having given the Braves two innings on two occasions.
It wouldn’t hurt to have the fresh option. The Braves had to use five relievers in the 12-11 win over the Reds Thursday night, despite Carlos Carrasco giving them six innings of work. They got what they needed out of him, but they couldn’t take advantage of it. Having Cox pitch a couple innings would be ideal.
He returns to a bullpen that also has a new face in Tyler Kinley, whom the Braves acquired from the Rockies before the deadline, and some departed members, such as Rafael Montero and Enyel De Los Santos. Montero was traded to the Tigers, and De Los Santos was designated for assignment.