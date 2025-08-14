Braves Recall Reliever, Starting Pitcher Shown the Door
In an unsurprising move after Wednesday night's game, the Atlanta Braves have switched up the pitching staff again. They announced they have recalled right-hander Hunter Stratton to the Majors and have designated right-hander Carlos Carrasco for assignment.
Carrasco's time with the Braves comes to an end after allowing six earned runs over two innings pitched in his short start against the Mets. The Braves would find a way to come back and win 11-6, but putting the team in a deep hole was enough to move on from him.
In three starts since coming over at the end of July from the Yankees, he had a 9.88 ERA. After his first start, he looked like he could be an adequate fill in. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs. That's a quality start. That's good enough to stick around.
However, he's allowed six earned runs in each of his last two starts. That's not going to cut it. When there are five starts available, it's easy to cut the sixth.
The rotation for the time being will consist of Spencer Strider, Joey Wentz, Bryce Elder, Erick Fedde and Hurston Waldrep. When the time comes for Chris Sale to come back, another arm will likely be on the way out.
While Carrasco didn't pan out, the Braves have seens success with other emergency additions to the battered rotation. Wentz has emerged as a strong starting pitcher option despite being picked up as depth on waivers.
Waldrep has finally shown he can handle Major League hitters over two strong starts since getting the chance this season. Both should have a chance to compete for rotation spots to start next season.
Not every injured starter will be back by Opening Day next season. The early audition will help with their case next season.
Stratton has made a couple of appearances this season since being acquired in a trade with the Pirates. In three innings pitched over two appearances for the Braves, he's allowed no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.
Now that the rotation has been shaved down to the usual five, the Braves are able to add some extra bullpen help. Five relievers were used to overcome a short night from Carrasco, so having the fresh arm for the series finale will help.
The Braves take on the Mets in the series finale on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EDT.