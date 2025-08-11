Projecting Braves 2026 Rotation: Prospects, Recent Risers Have Shot
Despite the insanity that surrounded the Atlanta Braves' starting rotation this season, they have more options for next season than you might think.
There are some locks for next season, but a few rotation spots will likely be up for grabs. Let’s take a deep dive into the options the Braves have for the 2026 starting rotation.
Absolute Locks
There are at least three pitchers who are guaranteed to be back in the starting rotation, assuming they are healthy come Opening Day.
Chris Sale has a club option for 2026, and it can be guaranteed that the Braves will pick it up. He is one of the few injured starters who will be back before the end of this season and has a rehab start on Tuesday. He is on track to have a normal offseason.
Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach are both locks to be in the rotation when healthy. Strider has made it past his string of injuries and has been a consistent face in the rotation as other injuries have mounted.
Schwellenbach is currently recovering from a fractured right elbow. The goal is to be back before the end of the season, but the last report from manager Brian Snitker had him unable to throw yet. It’s looking less likely he’ll be back, but he will be back for next season and back in the rotation.
Favorites to Return to Rotation
Reynaldo Lopez should get another shot at being in the rotation, even if he doesn’t get to start again this season. It’s unlikely he’ll pitch again this season at all, but even if he makes it back, he’s going to be a bullpen option just because he doesn’t have the time to stretch back out.
Lopez went on the injured list after his first start of the season due to shoulder inflammation. He had surgery to get the full scope of the injury, and he was shut down for 12 weeks after. Last we heard, he’s playing catch.
Hurston Waldrep’s recent rise is making him a heavy favorite to be in the starting rotation next season. He’s a top prospect in the organization who’s finally finding his stride. He’s pitched to a 1.54 ERA in his first two starts this season.
Injured, But Could Be Back Eventually
Grant Holmes just went on the injured list due to a partially torn UCL. He’s opted not to have surgery in order to speed up his timeline and will simply rehab it. Snitker didn’t know if he would be back for Spring Training yet.
He will be back sometime in 2026, but it’s to be determined. When he gets back, he’s likely to be back in the rotation, but he’s also an option for the bullpen.
AJ Smith-Shawver will still be recovering from Tommy John surgery during the 2026 season. Maybe he returns at the very end of the season, but you can write him off for the vast majority of the year.
Have Started Games This Season, But Have Outside Chance
Joey Wentz has been a surprise addition to the rotation as of late. In five starts for the Braves this season, he has a 3.16 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and a .198 opponent average. The Braves maintain club control over him for the next few seasons, so there he a chance to compete for a rotation spot again next season.
Bryce Elder is still under team control, but he’ll likely only join the rotation if the Braves need the help. That’s been when he’s come in the last two seasons.
Erick Fedde and Carlos Carrasco could both, in theory, be back next season. However, they’re both free agents at the end of this season. It’s not likely they’re back next season.
Didier Fuentes was far from ready for Major League action during his four starts for the Braves this season. However, the prospect is starting to look better in Triple-A. He’s doubtful to be a rotation member next season, but there’s a chance we'll see him again at some point.
Davis Daniel pitched a few games for the Braves this season, but he is low on the list to be in the rotation.
Prospects Who Could Make MLB Debut
JR Ritchie represented the Braves in the All-Star Futures Game this season. He’s been quickly rising through the minor leagues and is currently in Triple-A. He’s not ready for MLB action quite yet, but like Fuentes, could be ready sometime next season.