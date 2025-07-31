Braves Ship Off Montero to Tigers for Minor League INF
The Atlanta Braves make their first move as sellers ahead of the deadline. They announced Wednesday night that they have acquired infielder Jim Jarvis in exchange for right-hander Rafael Montero.
The Tigers bolster the bullpen while the Braves add depth to the minor league system.
Jarvis has been in the Tigers' minor league system since they drafted him in the 11th round of the 2023 draft. At the time of the trade, he was playing for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves.
He was promoted to Double-A to start the season and has been there all year. He’s batting .242 with a .652 OPS, two home runs and 29 RBIs.
He is not on MLB.com’s Top 30 prospect list for the Tigers.
At the very least, he’ll provide the Braves with more infielder depth in the system. While Nacho Alvarez Jr. is one of their top prospects, position players in general run weak on depth in the system. Anything, in theory, helps.
Montero was acquired by the Braves earlier in the season from the Houston Astros along, with cash considerations, for right-handed pitcher Patrick Halligan.
Halligan was the player to be named later as part of the deal.
After a few strong starts with the Braves, Montero started to struggle with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP over 36 appearances for the team.
Montero now represents the first chip that is expected to fall before Thursday’s trade deadline at 6 p.m.
Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has been the top name discussed as someone who could be on their way out along with closer Raisel Iglesias.
Pierce Johnson is also reported to be a pitcher who will be available at the deadline. The Braves are sellers for the first time in some time. They sit at 45-62 on the season and 14 games back from a playoff spot.
The seven-year postseason streak is looking about over, so the goal now is to best set themselves up for the future.