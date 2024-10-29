Braves Linked to Projected $150 Million SS
The Atlanta Braves didn't shell out the necessary funds to keep All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson two years ago. But The Athletic's Jim Bowden argued the Braves could make a similar signing at the middle infield position this winter.
Bowden ranked the top 45 MLB free agents for this offseason. On his list, he rated shortstop Willy Adames at No. 11 and named the Braves one of the three best fits for Adames to sign a long-term deal.
The Athletic MLB senior writer is hardly the first to loosely connect the Braves to Adames. On Oct. 21, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller also included the Braves on a list of teams that should be potentially interested in signing Adames this offseason.
Pundits expect the Braves to be in the shortstop market this offseason because Orlando Arcia had a poor offensive 2024 season. He hit .218 with a .625 OPS in 602 plate appearances.
It's important to note, though, that while Bowden named Atlanta one of the best fits for Adames, he argued the Los Angeles Dodgers are the front runner to land the 29-year-old shortstop.
"I expected Willy Adames to be traded to the Dodgers after Corey Seager departed as a free agent in 2021, but it never happened because the Brewers remained a contender and never made him available," Bowden wrote. "With Adames now reaching free agency, the Dodgers should be viewed as heavy favorites to land him.
"President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman had Adames in his organization for a couple of years when he was GM of the Rays and has always been a big fan of the player. Adames is a perfect fit for the left side of the Dodgers’ infield."
The Braves and Dodgers were the only new teams he named as "best team fits" for Adames this winter. The other club Bowden labeled as a best fit was his current organization, the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bowden projected Adames to sign a 6-year, $150 million contract. Bowden made that prediction based on the fact he sees Adames landing a similar deal to Swanson, and other shortstops Javier Báez and Trevor Story.
Adames has hit .248 with a .766 OPS in seven MLB seasons with the Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. Last year, he smashed a career-best 32 home runs with 112 RBI, 93 runs and a .251 batting average.
Adames has recorded an OPS of at least .750 in five of his seven MLB campaigns, including three of the last four years. Arcia has never had a .750 OPS in his 9-year MLB career.