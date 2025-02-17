Braves Urged to 'Pick Up the Phone' for $280 Million Infielder
Pundits have suggested the Atlanta Braves as a potential landing spot for a few San Diego Padres players this offseason. None of them have materialized, as the Braves appear contend to trust their younger players rather than make a risky, expensive acquisition.
On Feb. 17, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer argued the Braves should consider throwing that playbook out the window for Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
"If trading for Bogaerts is a means of essentially buying a prospect, it could work," Rymer wrote. "And if any contender should pick up the phone, it's the shortstop-needy Braves."
Rymer suggested the Braves acquiring Bogaerts could satisfy two needs -- an upgrade at shortstop and a boost to the team's minor league system.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden said on Jan. 30 that the Padres will trade Bogaerts with a top prospect if the team accepting the trade is willing to take the veteran's contract. There are nine years remaining on Bogaerts' 11-year, $280 million deal.
Bogaerts is coming off a disappointing season, and with the ownership issues in San Diego, the Padres are trying to dump his salary.
While Bogaerts only slashed .264/.307/.381, he'd still be an offensive upgrade over Braves current shortstop Orlando Arcia, who had a .625 OPS during 2024.
With a Bogaerts trade, the Braves could also add a much-needed prospect. The Athletic ranked Atlanta's minor league system at No. 27 overall this offseason.
The length of Bogaerts' deal is daunting, but it could also be favorable. Bogaerts will receive $25 million per season over the next nine years. On a per season basis, that's not an astronomical amount for a 4-time All-Star shortstop.
Bogaerts also has versatility. He mostly played second base last year, which would be useful for the Braves if Ozzie Albies suffers another serious injury in 2025.
Ultimately, the $225 million remaining on Bogaerts' deal is likely too steep a price for the Braves even if the Padres offer an enticing prospect with him. At 32 years old, Bogaerts may only get worse.
But it's not out of the realm of possibilities, especially if the Padres grow more desperate to dump Bogaerts this spring.